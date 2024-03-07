Expand / Collapse search

A winning $30,000 Florida lottery ticket is set to expire in one week

By Kiah Armstrong
A winning $30,000 lottery ticket is just a week away from expiring. 

The winning numbers for the Fantasy 5 ticket were: 12, 31, 24, 30, 16. 

Where was the ticket sold? 

The ticket was purchased from Publix, located at 1478 Granada Boulevard in Ormond Beach. 

Anyone who purchased a Fantasy 5 ticket at Publix is urged to check their tickets from the September 16, 2023 drawing. 

The winner must claim the top prize at a Florida Lottery District Office. 

What happens if a lottery ticket expires in Florida?

When lottery tickets are left unclaimed, 80% of the funds expired tickets are transferred directly to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund, while the remaining 20% is returned to the pool for future prizes. 