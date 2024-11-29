1-year-old killed in Hillsborough County crash on I-4

article

A crash on Interstate 4 early Friday claimed the life of a 1-year-old girl and left two others injured.

The collision happened near Milepost 10 in Hillsborough County around 12:45 a.m.

A Jeep Cherokee, driven by a 21-year-old Englewood woman, rear-ended a Toyota RAV4 driven by a 30-year-old woman from Dundee, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Both vehicles were traveling eastbound at the time of the incident.

Following the impact, the Jeep came to rest on the outside shoulder, while the Toyota stopped in the inside lane.

Both drivers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

The Toyota’s passengers included a 34-year-old Orlando woman who was uninjured, as well as three children: a 3-year-old boy, a 6-year-old girl, and a 1-year-old girl.

All three children were taken to a local hospital, where the 1-year-old succumbed to her injuries.

The other two children suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.