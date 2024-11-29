Festive holiday events at Orlando’s top theme parks

Orlando’s theme parks are transforming for the holiday season.

Here’s what to expect at Universal Orlando, Walt Disney World, SeaWorld Orlando, and Legoland Florida:

Universal Orlando Resort

From November 22 to December 31, Universal Orlando will host a variety of holiday festivities.

Including Grinchmas at Islands of Adventure, where guests can enjoy the "Who-liday Spectacular" show and character breakfasts with the Grinch.

Credit: Universal Orlando

At Universal Studios Florida, the Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s will light up the streets, and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter will be decked out with holiday décor and entertainment, including "The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle," a projection show.

Special seasonal foods and treats will also be available throughout the resort.

For more information, visit UniversalOrlando.com/Holidays.

Walt Disney World Resort

Walt Disney World celebrates with events across its parks.

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party (select nights at Magic Kingdom) offers parades, fireworks, and exclusive treats.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios hosts Jollywood Nights on select dates, featuring live music and themed décor.

Christmas decor along Main Street U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom (Photo from DisneyFoodBlog.com)

EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays highlights global traditions with food, entertainment, and the "Candlelight Processional" choir show.

Meanwhile, festive projections will illuminate Cinderella Castle, the Hollywood Tower Hotel, and the Tree of Life.

For more information, visit https://www.disneyworld.eu/events-tours/magic-kingdom/mickeys-very-merry-christmas-party/

SeaWorld Orlando

From November 16 to January 5, SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration features millions of sparkling lights, a sea of decorated trees, ice-skating shows, and live performances, including the "Winter Wonderland on Ice" show.

Guests can meet Santa at the Wild Arctic Gift Shop and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer at Rudolph’s Winter Wonderland.

Seasonal food and craft markets, along with nightly fireworks, round out the festivities.

For more information, visit https://seaworld.com/orlando/limited-time-offers/

Legoland Florida Resort

From December 2 to 31, Legoland celebrates with its Holidays at Legoland event, featuring LEGO-themed holiday displays, meet-and-greets with Santa, festive scavenger hunts, and holiday-themed shows.

Special activities like a kids’ New Year’s Eve celebration with fireworks provide family-friendly fun.

Each park delivers its own spin on holiday magic, ensuring something special for everyone to enjoy this festive season.

For more information, visit https://www.legoland.com/florida/things-to-do/seasonal-events/holidays-at-legoland/