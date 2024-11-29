Orlando warehouse fire: New wrongful death lawsuit filed in fireworks explosion

Sunday marks two years since a devastating explosion at an Orlando-area fireworks facility claimed the lives of four young workers and injured another, leaving families to spend another Thanksgiving grieving their losses.

New details have emerged as the family of David Gonzales, one of the victims, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit targeting companies involved in the fireworks operation.

The lawsuit alleges the businesses failed to take adequate safety measures to prevent the tragedy. Claims include neglecting to minimize foreseeable risks, failing to meet appropriate safety standards, and operating in a facility deemed unsuitable for hazardous activities like handling fireworks.

Earlier this year, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) determined the explosion was caused by static electricity generated from plastic tables and storage bins used while employees sorted and loaded fireworks. The inspection concluded the incident was preventable.

Amy Phillips, whose daughter Lindsey was among the victims, described the anguish of losing her child in an interview with FOX 35 News earlier this year.

"It was just horrific. The most cruel, painful death you could experience," Phillips said. "In my mind, these four kids were murdered. This should have never happened."

The new lawsuit also alleges the company, Magic in the Sky, intentionally hired inexperienced young adults for pyrotechnic work and accuses another entity, Extreme Logistics, of profiting from unlicensed and unpermitted operations.

The facility where the explosion occurred lacked proper permitting, FOX 35 has previously reported.

"The longer the case goes on, the longer it takes to heal," Phillips said. "We will never heal completely, but I think the case should proceed."

Despite these allegations, no criminal charges have been filed. Attorneys for the companies named in the lawsuit did not respond to requests for comment.

The families involved in the case declined to speak on Friday. As the anniversary of the explosion nears, the pain remains raw for those mourning the loss of their loved ones.

