Three-year anniversary of DJ Lamar White’s murder marked by renewed call for justice

On the three-year anniversary of DJ Lamar White’s murder, authorities are renewing their plea for community assistance in solving the case.

White, 21, was fatally shot while walking his dog in the early morning hours of November 29, 2021, at the Timbersound Apartments on Raleigh Street.

According to police, an unknown assailant approached White, shot him, and fled the scene on foot.

Despite extensive efforts, the case remains unsolved.

In a significant development, investigators have released surveillance footage from the night of the murder in hopes of identifying the suspect.

The video shows an individual believed to be connected to the crime.

The Orlando Police Department is urging anyone with information to come forward.

Tips can be submitted anonymously at CrimeLine.org or by calling 1-800-423-8477.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

White’s family continues to seek closure, with detectives emphasizing the importance of community involvement in bringing justice to the victim.