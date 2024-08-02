Tropical cyclone vs. tropical storm: What's the difference as system approaches Florida?

Stream FOX 35 News

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says much of Florida could be affected by a tropical system that is expected to become better organized and will strengthen before landfall.

As the disturbance nears Florida, tropical storm watches and warnings have been issued for parts of the state. The NHC uses multiple terms to define a tropical system as it develops. This particular system was first labeled Invest 97L by the NHC over Hispaniola.

Here's what you should know:

What is an invest?

An invest is a naming convention forecasters use to be able to collect data and computer forecast models on a specific disturbance that could possibly develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next seven days, according to FOX Weather .

In the Atlantic, invests are accompanied by the letter "L" and a number from 90 to 99.

What is a tropical wave?

A tropical wave is a trough or "cyclonic curvature maximum" in the trade-wind easterlies, which could reach maximum amplitude in the lower middle troposphere, the NHC said.

Tropical cyclone vs. tropical storm

What is a tropical depression?

A tropical cyclone is considered a tropical depression if it has maximum sustained surface wind speeds of 38 mph or less, according to the NHC.

What is a tropical cyclone?

A tropical cyclone is a "warm-core non-frontal synoptic-scale cyclone" that originates over tropical or subtropical waters, according to the NHC. They have organized deep convection and a closed surface wind circulation about a well-defined center. Once a tropical cyclone forms, it is maintained by the extraction of heat energy from the ocean at a high temperature, and heat export at the low temperatures of the upper troposphere.

A tropical storm is a tropical cyclone with maximum surface wind speeds of 39 mph to 73 mph.

What is a tropical storm?

A developing system receives a name once it strengthens into a tropical storm, which means the cyclone has maximum sustained winds of 38 mph or less, according to the National Hurricane Center.

These storms often cause widespread, severe rainfall that could lead to deadly and destructive flooding.

What is a hurricane?

A hurricane refers to a system with life-threatening winds of 74 mph or higher.

Hurricanes are given a 1 to 5 category (often abbreviated as Cat.) rating based on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, which the NHC said estimates potential property damage. The category increases as a storm strengthens up the scale.

Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale

Cat. 1 : Sustained winds of 74-95 mph

Cat. 2 : Sustained winds of 96-110 mph

Cat. 3 : Sustained winds of 111-129 mph

Cat. 4 : Sustained winds of 130-156 mph

Cat. 5: Sustained winds of 157 mph or higher

If a hurricane receives a rating of Category 3, 4 or 5, it is considered a major hurricane.

"Major hurricanes can cause devastating to catastrophic wind damage and significant loss of life simply due to the strength of their winds," the NHC website states. "Hurricanes of all categories can produce deadly storm surge, rain-induced floods, and tornadoes. These hazards require people to take protective action, including evacuating from areas vulnerable to storm surge."

Tropical storm watch vs. tropical storm warning

Tropical storm watch : Sustained winds of 39-73 mph are possible within the specified area within 48 hours in association with a tropical, subtropical or post-tropical cyclone

Tropical storm warning: Sustained winds of 39-73 mph are expected within the specified area within 36 hours in association with a tropical, subtropical or post-tropical cyclone

When does hurricane season end?

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30 in the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico.

Hurricane names 2024

2024 Atlantic hurricane season names, pronunciation guide

Alberto (al-BAIR-toe)

Beryl (BEHR-ril)

Chris (kris)

Debby (DEH-bee)

Ernesto (er-NES-toh)

Francine (fran-SEEN)

Gordon (GOR-duhn)

Helene (heh-LEEN)

Isaac (EYE-zik)

Joyce (joys)

Kirk (kurk)

Leslie (LEHZ-lee)

Milton (MIL-ton)

Nadine (nay-DEEN)

Oscar (AHS-kur)

Patty (PAT-ee)

Rafael (rah-fah-ELL)

Sara (SAIR-uh)

Tony (TOH-nee)

Valerie (VAH-lur-ee)

William (WILL-yum)

If all of a season's names are used, there is an alternate name list, which includes an additional 21 names. Those names for the Atlantic season include, Adria, Braylen, Caridad, Deshawn, Emery, Foster, Gemma, Heath, Isla, Jacobus, Kenzie, Lucio, Makayla, Nolan, Orlanda, Pax, Ronin, Sophie, Tayshaun, Viviana, and Will.

