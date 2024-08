Invest 97L: Where to get sandbags in Central Florida

As FOX 35 forecasters continue to monitor a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic, known as Invest 97L by the National Hurricane Center, communities in Central Florida are opening sandbag locations.

Here are the latest sandbag locations in Central Florida:

Seminole County sandbag locations

Boombah Sports Complex, 3450 E Lake Mary Blvd, Sanford

8:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m., Friday, August 2

Unstaffed

City of Altamonte Springs - Eastmonte Park, 830 Magnolia Dr, Altamonte Springs

12:00–7:00 p.m., Open Friday, August 2 – Sunday, August 4,

Self-service; Park rangers are on site for those who require assistance

City of Altamonte Springs - Westmonte Recreation Center, 624 Bills Lane, Altamonte Springs

12:00–7:00 p.m., Open Friday, August 2–Sunday, August 4,

Self-service; Park rangers are on site for those who require assistance

City of Sanford, FL Government - Sanford Public Works

800 Fulton Street, Sanford

8:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m., Friday, August 2

Unstaffed

City of Winter Springs - Central Winds Park

1000 Central Winds Dr, Winter Springs

8:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m., Friday, August 2

Unstaffed