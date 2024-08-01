Invest 97L tracker: Forecast path, spaghetti models, timeline, watches and warnings

Stream FOX 35 News

The National Hurricane Center has named a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic with a high chance of further development over the next seven days. Invest 97L could possibly become a tropical depression or storm as early as this weekend.

It's still too early to tell exactly where this tropical wave will end up, whether it will become Tropical Storm Debby, and whether it will stay in the Gulf of Mexico or if it will make landfall over Florida – and where.

Below are the latest models that track the storm's possible development, path, timeline, and impacts.

Invest 97L forecast path

Invest 97L spaghetti models

Invest 97L tropical potential, rainfall, impacts

Timeline of when Invest 97L (future "Debby") arrives