Invest 97L: What are Florida's potential impacts from tropical disturbance in Atlantic?

All eyes are on Invest 97L, a tropical wave currently over Cuba that is expected to develop into a tropical depression as it moves towards the southeast Gulf of Mexico this weekend.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said there is a strong chance of formation near the Florida Peninsula, and forecasters believe there is a possibility of it becoming Tropical Storm Debby or even a minimal hurricane.

Tropical storm watches or warnings could be required for portions of Florida later today.

Expected Impacts on Central Florida

While the forecast for Invest 97L remains uncertain, the FOX 35 Storm Team has an idea of the impacts Central Florida can expect.

Those impacts include flooding rain with over 10 inches in some locations, isolated tornadoes, and wind gusts between 45 and 60 mph, which could lead to scattered power outages.

State of emergency issued for most of Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency on Thursday ahead of the tropical system in the following counties:

Alachua, Baker, Bay, Bradford, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, Dixie, Duval, Escambia, Flagler, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Monroe, Nassau, Okaloosa, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Volusia, Wakulla, Walton, and Washington counties.

The forecast is far from certain, so stay tuned for the latest.

