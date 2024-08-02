Invest 97L: Tropical depression to form near Florida this weekend, may strengthen to Tropical Storm Debby

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said a tropical disturbance over Cuba, known as Invest 97L, has a strong chance of becoming a tropical depression this weekend near Florida.

The system is projected to move into the southeast Gulf of Mexico on Saturday where a tropical depression is likely to form over the Straits of Florida or eastern Gulf of Mexico near the Florida Peninsula.

The FOX 35 Storm Team said it has the potential to strengthen further into a tropical storm named "Debby" or even a minimal hurricane.

Will Invest 97L impact Florida?

Landfall of this system would likely happen early Sunday, with impacts felt in Central Florida throughout the day on Sunday.

Those impacts include flooding rain with over 10 inches in some locations, isolated tornadoes, and wind gusts between 45 and 60 mph, which could lead to scattered power outages.

"Regardless of development, heavy rains could cause areas of flash flooding across Florida, Cuba, and the Bahamas through the weekend, and interests in these locations should continue to monitor the progress of this system," the NHC said.

On Friday, the NOAA Hurricane Hunters will fly into the system to gather valuable data which will lead to a more accurate forecast.

Invest 97L watches, warnings

The NHC said tropical storm watches or warnings could be required for portions of Florida later today.

Invest 97L: Live forecast updates

Here are the latest updates from the National Hurricane Center regarding Invest 97L:

8 a.m. update

Invest 97L is currently producing poorly organized showers and thunderstorms over eastern Cuba, Hispaniola, the southeastern Bahamas, and Jamaica, as well as the adjacent waters of the southwestern Atlantic and the Caribbean Sea. The NHC says the system now has a 90% chance of formation over the next seven days, and a 60% chance through the next 48 hours.

