Timeline: Elsa to become hurricane, what to expect in Central Florida

Tropical Storm Elsa is now anticipated to be a hurricane upon landfall in Florida, as it is strengthening while moving up the state's west coast, forecasters say.

LATEST ADVISORY

In their latest advisory, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that Tropical Storm Elsa has started to impact parts of South Florida. It is moving north at 9 mph. It is expected to continue moving near or over portions of the state's west coast through the rest of Tuesday and part of Wednesday. Landfall is expected Wednesday morning along the north Florida coast, specifically near Cedar Key in the Big Bend region, before continuing up into the southeastern United States.

The NHC also said that Elsa has strengthened, now packing maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. It is expected to become a hurricane before landfall. After moving inland, it will weaken.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN CENTRAL FLORIDA

The FOX 35 Storm Team has declared Tuesday and Wednesday as FOX 35 Storm Alert Days as the impact of Elsa could be felt in Central Florida. Residents and visitors to Central Florida should know that heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and a few isolated tornadoes are all possible during this time.

"The threat for heavy rain, gusty winds, and isolated tornadoes are happening on the east side of the storm, over Florida beginning Tuesday night. Conditions are already starting to deteriorate near Tampa Bay and this is a trend that will continue to move in our direction this evening," FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro said.

The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking several active watches and warning in Central Florida as well.

These include:

A Tornado Watch in Osceloa and Polk Counties until 11 p.m. tonight.

A Storm Surge Warning in Coastal Dixie, Levy, and Citrus Counties until further notice.

A Tropical Storm Watch in Lake County.

A Tropical Storm Warning in Sumter, Marion, Alachua, Gilchrist, Dixie, Levy, and Citrus Counties until further notice.

Here's a breakdown of what weather conditions to expect in Central Florida as Elsa continues traveling up the state's western coast.

Rainfall:

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, East Central Florida can expect between two to four inches of rain with localized maximums up to six inches through Wednesday night.

Flash flooding in poor drainage areas is possible. Remember: Turn around, don't drown.

The western portions of the Florida Peninsula could see between three to five inches of rain with localized amounts up to eight inches.

Wind:

The latest models are suggesting Elsa will strengthen over the next 12 hours. The strongest winds will be near the center of circulation, along the west side of the peninsula from Tampa Bay, north to Dixie County, with 50 to 65 mph winds gusts. The further east, the slightly lower wind gusts. Lake County and counties to the east can expect between 35 to 45 mph wind gusts. They could be higher if there is a tornado.

Storm Surge:

The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring storm surge conditions in the Big Bend region. Coastal Dixie, Levy, and Citrus Counties are under a Storm Surge Warning.

Those areas can expect between three to five feet of storm surge.

Tornado threat:

Osceola and Polk Counties are under a Tornado Watch until 11 p.m. There is a chance for isolated tornadoes beginning this evening through landfall on Wednesday morning.

FULL LIST OF ACTIVE WATCHES AND WARNINGS FROM NHC

Tornado Watch:

A Tornado Watch has been issued for Osceola and Polk counties until 11 p.m. Tuesday

Storm Surge Warning:

West coast of Florida from Bonita Beach to the Aucilla River, including Tampa Bay

Hurricane Warning:

Egmont Key to the Steinhatchee River, Florida

Tropical Storm Warning:

The Florida Keys from Craig Key westward to the Dry Tortugas

West coast of Florida from Flamingo to south of Egmont Key

West coast of Florida north of Steinhatchee River to Ochlockonee River

Storm Surge Watch:

West of the Aucilla River to the Ochlockonee River, Florida

Tropical Storm Watch:

Mouth of St. Marys River to South Santee River, South Carolina

ELSA SO FAR

Elsa made landfall in Cuba on Monday afternoon near Cienega de Zapata, a natural park with few inhabitants. It headed northwestward across the island, passing Havana just to the east.

There were no early reports of serious damage as Elsa passed over Cuba.

Elsa had spent Sunday and much of Monday sweeping parallel to Cuba’s southern coast before heading on to land, sparing most of the island from significant effects. As a precaution, Cuban officials had evacuated 180,000 people against the possibility of heavy flooding from a storm that already battered several Caribbean islands, killing at least three people.

Elsa was the first hurricane of the Atlantic season until Saturday morning and caused widespread damage on several eastern Caribbean islands Friday. As a tropical storm, it resulted in the deaths of one person on St. Lucia and of a 15-year-old boy and a 75-year-old woman in separate events in the Dominican Republic.

Elsa is the earliest fifth-named storm on record, said Brian McNoldy, a hurricane researcher at the University of Miami.

