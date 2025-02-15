Orlando weather: Warm and bright conditions kick off this weekend's forecast

Warmer and brighter conditions are on tap for our Saturday, in spite of the gloominess this morning. A warm front is lifting northward and that along with the SE breeze has made for a few showers.

What to expect: These should dissipate and move north through the remainder of the morning. The SSE wind will help boost our temps back into the middle 80s this afternoon along with more sunshine.

There could be an isolated shower or two this evening as the sea breezes collide, but most won't see any more rain. Overnight, lows stayed much warmer than usual, only dipping into the middle and upper 60s. It'll be muggy out there.

COLD FRONT INBOUND, DAYTONA 500 RAIN CHANCE, & BIG COOL-DOWN

What's next: Temperatures rebound nicely on Sunday ahead of our next cold front, slated to move through during the afternoon and evening. Highs soar into the middle 80s with the help of a stronger SW breeze.

Wind gusts could climb up to around 35 mph or higher, so be sure to secure anything outdoors that is prone to blowing around. A Wind Advisory could be issued across Central Florida.

The bigger story is, of course, the Daytona 500 and the rain threat though. The race will likely start dry but could get postponed with hit or miss showers and embedded storms between 3-6 p.m.

The frontal boundary swings through during the early evening and the rain should push SE through dinner time. The cooler and drier air takes over behind the front, with highs on Monday falling around 15°.

Afternoon readings only climb into the upper 60s and lower 60s, but we'll see plenty of sun. Another storm system brings the likelihood of rain and a few storms by mid-week.

