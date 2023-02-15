NASCAR's Rajah Caruth on his racing start and career
NASCAR's Rajah Caruth always wanted to be a race car driver, but his path to the sport was unconventional -- he created his own racing company for a shot at the track. Now, the student-athlete will compete in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Daytona International Speedway.