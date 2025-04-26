Orlando weather: Hot and dry conditions to kick off the weekend, chance for rain on Sunday

The Brief Temps are going to be steamy this afternoon with highs surging up in the lower 90s across the metro. Near the coast, the onshore flow helps keep things cooler with highs topping out in the lower to middle 80s. If you're getting out to the beaches, there is a high rip current risk, so be sure to swim with a lifeguard. Conditions stayed quiet and above normal through the night. We'll see just a few clouds with lows in the middle to upper 60s.



TODAY: The ridge of high pressure that has been dominating our weather pattern continues to keep things hot and dry as we kick off the weekend.

We badly need the rain, and we're now ranked 16th through today in terms of driest Aprils. We've only seen. We'll see plenty of sun so be sure to grab the shades and hat if you're going to be outdoors.

SUNDAY: The sea breeze gets going on Sunday and when they collide, isolated showers and storms look to bubble up in the heating of the day. Consider yourself lucky if you get in on a downpour or two as coverage isn't looking widespread.

There will be a little more moisture in the, so bursts of heavy rain are possible in any storm that ignites. These should fade away on Sunday night as we lose that daytime-driven instability. A lingering shower or two is possible though with lows near 70.

LOOKING AHEAD: A weak cold front to our north will be shifting our way on Monday.

That will the help of a sea breeze looks to increase the coverage and the chances for hit-or-miss showers and storms. It won't be a washout, but during the afternoon and evening, expect scattered thunderstorms. A couple could be stronger with the instability in the air.

Be sure to keep your eyes on the sky if you're outdoors later in the day. A stray shower or storm is possible on Tuesday as this disturbance moves away. High pressure builds in once again with temps back on the rise into the latter half of the workweek. Highs look to surge back into the lower 90s by Thursday and Friday under plenty of sun.

