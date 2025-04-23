Orlando weather: Burn ban in place for most of Central Florida as hot, dry conditions continue

The Brief Central Florida can expect another hot afternoon on Wednesday with temperatures reaching the upper 80s and low 90s for inland areas. A break from this hot and dry pattern won't come anytime soon. A burn ban is in place for most of Central Florida. Our next chance of much-needed rain will arrive around the early part of next week with only a stray shower or two possible.



What will the weather look like today?

What to expect:

Temperatures will be heating up once again this afternoon across Central Florida. High pressure overhead keeps us hot and dry, with highs reaching the upper 80s and low 90s for inland areas. For areas closer to the coast, a light seabreeze will help limit highs closer to the low and mid 80s. Plan for a mix of sunshine and clouds.

What will the weather look like tonight?

A few clouds will stick around overnight. Morning lows will be dipping down into the low and middle 60s.

What will the weather look like for the rest of the week?

Looking ahead:

A break from this hot and dry pattern across Central Florida won't come anytime soon, unfortunately. In fact, highs will be a degree or two either side of the 90-degree mark over the next several days.

Even hotter temperatures will arrive just in time for the weekend, as highs may approach the middle 90s for Sunday.

With the severity of the drought coupled with the lack of rain for the extended forecast, the risk of wildfires remains a concern. Burn bans are in place for Volusia, Seminole, Lake, Orange, Brevard, and Polk counties.

When is our next rain chance?

Our next chance of much-needed rain will arrive around the early part of next week with only a stray shower or two possible. Meanwhile, looking far ahead into early May, we start to see a pattern shift. This means we'll finally see better chances of some decent rainfall that will hopefully help bring relief to our drought-stricken areas.

Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast

FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

Track live when storms move across your area using the FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar below.

More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

