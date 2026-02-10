Stolen military explosives found in The Villages neighborhood, deputies say; residents evacuated
THE VILLAGES, Fla. - Authorities evacuated residents in a neighborhood within The Villages after stolen military explosives were discovered, sparking a federal investigation.
What we know:
Several residents on Yucatan Way in The Villages were evacuated around 11 a.m., Feb. 10 after the Sumter County Sheriff's office received reports that explosive military items were found.
Nearby residents were evacuated to "ensure their safety," the sheriff's office said.
The Lake County’s Bomb Squad responded to the scene, confirming the explosives were stolen from the military. The area is now clear of any explosives, deputies said.
What's next:
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now investigating this situation.
The Source: This story was written with information released by the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.