Groveland Road collapse: Lake County to reveal plans to repair 90-foot road depression

The Brief Lake County officials will announce the safest repair plan for a 90-foot road depression in Groveland. It's not known at this time if the road depression is classified as a sinkhole. County officials said extreme weather and recent heavy rainfall may have been a factor.



Answers regarding what caused a massive 90-foot hole in a Groveland road are expected early next week, Lake County officials say.

A 90-foot wide hole collapsed a Groveland road. Source: SKYFOX

What we know:

The Groveland Police Department announced around noon, Feb. 2, that Empire Church Road between Edgehill Drive and Bear Lake Road is closed due to a significant depression in the road.

The depression is 90 feet wide, 200 feet long, and about 50 feet deep and appears to be growing in size, Lake County officials reported Monday. At the time, officials said a geotechnical analysis is underway to assess if the road depression was a sinkhole.

What causes a sinkhole?

Officials said extreme weather and recent heavy rainfall may be contributing factors. Lake County has seen multiple roadway failures in recent years, including damage from flooding in Mount Dora and a sinkhole that opened during a hurricane in 2023.

Sinkholes can occur in Florida during extreme weather, extreme drought and extreme groundwater use, FOX 35's Brooks Garner reported.

A 90-foot wide hole collapsed a Groveland road. Source: SKYFOX

"That combo rapidly lowers shallow aquifer-levels," Garner said. "When groundwater drops, it removes support from the limestone below the surface. Voids can grow underground. The fragile limestone crust we call the ground can eventually give way to a sinkhole."

Though there's no guarantee sinkholes will form under these conditions, history shows this is a real risk pattern, Garner said.

Lake County Commissioner for District 1, Anthony Sabatini, blamed over development, saying growth in the area may be straining infrastructure and contributing to ground instability. County officials said more information about the cause of the collapse is expected early next week.

Empire Church Road between Bear Lake Road and Edgehill Drive in Groveland is closed after a significant roadway depression was discovered on Feb. 2.

Stabilization work underway

Currently, crews are conducting stabilization work, including removing damaged roadway materials and anything beneath the roads that may have shifted into the depression. This ensures the road can later be rebuilt better on a solid, stable foundation, the county said.

What's next:

Engineers are working to gather a final report and determine the safest repair plan, the county said. After which, Lake County will share next steps and anticipated timelines.