Crew-12 launch delayed again amid weather concerns

The Brief The Crew-12 launch has been delayed again because of weather concerns. The launch is now scheduled for no earlier than Friday. The Crew-12 mission will send four astronauts to the International Space Station.



The much-anticipated Crew-12 mission to the International Space Station has experienced another delay.

After moving the launch to Thursday because of weather concerns, officials have pushed back one more day to Friday.

The delay is due to "elevated winds in the ascent corridor," according to SpaceX.

Liftoff of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is now targeted for 5:15 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The Falcon 9 will send the Dragon spacecraft with a team of four astronauts to the ISS. After the spacecraft docks at the space station, the crew will conduct research and support station operations.

Who are the astronauts on Crew-12?

The four-member crew includes U.S. astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, European Space Agency astronaut Sophie Adenot and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

They will join the three astronauts currently onboard the ISS.

The space station has been operating with a reduced crew since January after the Crew-11 mission was cut short and returned to Earth because of a medical issue.

Smartphones in space

Crew-12 astronauts will be the first group allowed to take smartphones with them when they go to space.

NASA Administrator Jared Issacman made the announcement on social media earlier this month.

"We are giving our crews the tools to capture special moments for their families and share inspiring images and video with the world," he wrote in a post on X.

The astronauts on NASA's Artemis II mission around the moon will also be allowed to take smartphones with them.

Where can you watch the Crew-12 launch?

A live stream of the launch will be available on the SpaceX website and on the SpaceX account on X.