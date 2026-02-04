Orlando neighborhood on alert after coyotes attack dog and roam streets in daylight

The Brief An Orlando neighborhood is on alert after coyotes were spotted roaming streets in daylight and attacking pets. One woman says two coyotes entered her fenced yard and mauled her dog, which survived. Wildlife officials warn residents to secure pets and use deterrents as coyotes grow bolder around homes.



Residents in an Orlando neighborhood are on alert after multiple coyotes were spotted roaming streets in broad daylight, according to residents and wildlife officials.

Residents describe one incident in which two animals attacked a small dog in a fenced yard, according to residents and wildlife officials.

The backstory:

An Orlando woman is warning neighbors to stay alert after her small dog was attacked by two coyotes in a fenced backyard near Lake Rowena, highlighting growing concerns about increasingly bold wildlife in residential areas.

Ann Shaw said the attack happened Friday night as she let her dogs outside in the fenced yard behind her home, a routine she follows daily. Despite the fencing, her 3-year-old Chihuahua, Ben, slipped through the bottom of a gate and ran toward the lake. Shaw said she realized something was wrong only after hearing screaming and rushed outside to investigate.

When she reached the yard, Shaw said she saw two coyotes attacking her dog. She ran to pull Ben away, suffering bites to her hands and arms as the injured dog struggled in pain. Ben was later treated by a veterinarian and is recovering on antibiotics.

Earlier that same day, a neighbor on Wycliff Drive recorded cellphone video showing two coyotes walking down the street near Shaw’s home. The neighbor said the animals did not run or hide when confronted and appeared largely unfazed by people.

Residents say the incident has heightened fears about the coyotes’ lack of fear around homes, children and pets. Shaw said she had previously tried deterrents such as wolf urine to keep coyotes away. After the attack, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission visited her home, and she installed motion-activated sprinklers, horns and sirens.

Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) say hazing techniques, including loud noises and motion-activated devices, can help discourage coyotes but stress that pets should never be left unattended outdoors. Neighbors say they worry that without a solution, a more serious incident could occur.