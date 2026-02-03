Massive roadway collapse in Lake County prompts sinkhole investigation

The Brief A large collapse on Empire Church Road has closed the roadway and raised safety concerns for nearby residents. Officials say the depression could be a sinkhole and are conducting geotechnical testing while diverting traffic. Heavy rainfall and extreme weather are being examined as possible causes, and more details are expected early next week.



Fears are growing in Groveland after a massive roadway collapse forced the closure of Empire Church Road.

The collpase has prompted safety concerns for nearby residents and an ongoing investigation into the cause.

What we know:

Lake County officials said the ground beneath the road gave way, creating a depression estimated to be about 90 feet wide, 200 feet long and roughly 50 feet deep. Public Works crews have closed the area and are diverting traffic.

The collapse has turned a normally quiet neighborhood into a work zone, with crews taking precautions to protect drivers and nearby homes. Residents living within a few hundred feet of the site said the area has long been prone to standing water during heavy rain.

Officials said extreme weather and recent heavy rainfall may be contributing factors. Lake County has seen multiple roadway failures in recent years, including damage from flooding in Mount Dora and a sinkhole that opened during a hurricane in 2023.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the depression and road collapse is unknown. Geotechnical testing is being conducted to determine whether the collapse was caused by a sinkhole.

What they're saying:

Lake County Commissioner for District 1, Anthony Sabatini, blamed overdevelopment, saying growth in the area may be straining infrastructure and contributing to ground instability. County officials said more information about the cause of the collapse is expected early next week.