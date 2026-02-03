Girl, 11, arrested after written shooting threat at Florida middle school, deputies say

The Brief An 11-year-old girl was arrested after writing a school shooting threat on a bathroom wall at Indian Trails Middle School, authorities said. Deputies said the child told them that she did it on a dare that was posted online and did not expect the message to be taken seriously. Authorities say the student was charged with a written threat of a mass shooting and transferred to juvenile detention.



A middle school student in Flagler County was arrested after writing a school shooting threat on a bathroom wall, authorities said.

The girl said she did it on a dare.

The backstory:

An 11-year-old student at Indian Trails Middle School was arrested Tuesday after a school resource deputy and administrators identified her as the author of a written threat on a bathroom wall, authorities said.

The message, which read "school shooting Feb 4th:)", prompted an immediate investigation by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. School officials said the student told investigators she wrote the threat after being dared by someone she only communicated with online and that she was bored and did not believe it would be taken seriously.

Flagler Schools Superintendent LaShakia Moore said the district does not tolerate threats and works closely with law enforcement to ensure student safety. Sheriff Rick Staly said the presence of school resource deputies allowed for a rapid response.

The child was arrested on a charge of written threat to commit a mass shooting or terrorism act. She was taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility before being transferred to the Department of Juvenile Justice.