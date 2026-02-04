Debate over ICE walkouts escalates to threatening phone call, school board chair says

The Brief Brevard County School Board Chair Matt Susin said he has extra security after receiving a threatening phone call Tuesday morning. Susin said Brevard sheriff’s deputies are patrolling around his home. Susin sent a letter Monday to students and parents cautioning against student-led ICE protests on school campuses.



A planned student protest at three Brevard County high schools has prompted a sheriff’s investigation after the school board chairman reported receiving a threatening voicemail, authorities said.

School Board Chair Matt Susin said the message, left on his personal phone, contained heavy profanity and threats toward him and his family. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating the call and has begun patrols near Susin’s home as a precaution.

The backstory:

Susin said he received a threatening phone call Tuesday morning to his personal cellphone. The unknown caller left a profanity-laced message, which was reviewed by FOX 35 News. The message was too profane for air.

Susin said he asked the sheriff’s office to patrol his home for extra security after getting the message. HE said other school board members have received some kind of threat, but he said he is the only one with sheriff’s deputy patrols.

Susin said he forwarded the message to BCSO and said deputies are investigating the message.

Students at three high schools — Viera, Rockledge and Satellite — plan a walkout Friday in protest of ICE. Susin sent students and parents a letter Monday warning of discipline if walkouts happen on school grounds and discipline if participants are not signed out of class by their parents.



Gregory Ross, with "Brevard Public Schools Watch," said the letter has a chilling effect on student speech.

What they're saying:

Susin called the voicemail "unnerving."

"The person that left me a voicemail is completely disgusting and deranged," Susin said. "There is something wrong with that man."

Susin said the call crossed a line.

Brevard County School Board Chair Matt Susin

"The individual called me to tell me all of these nasty things, wish all ill wills on me, talk about my family, talk about everything else, and all we’re doing is protecting the students that want to learn and want to be educated," Susin said.

Susin said the district will enforce its code of conduct.

"If you have students walking out and creating ruckuses, you have to act because, ultimately, we’re going to be men of laws, not where we just allow kids to run amok on things," Susin said.

Susin said the debate over the walkouts has swelled to include people beyond district students and parents.

"We have a bunch of bad actors outside of our school district that are trying to promote things inside of our schools that are creating a distraction," Susin said.

The other side:

Gregory Ross, a representative of Brevard Public Schools Watch, said the letter equates to a threat.

"Just seemed like a chance for Matt Susin to intimidate students into not protesting, and I believe it’s because of their viewpoint," Ross said.

Ross said claims of "bad actors" agitating students is ridiculous.

"That’s pretty funny, right, that students are going to have ‘bad actors’ or somebody come in," Ross said. "Seems kind of ridiculous."

Education Commissioner’s letter

On Tuesday, Anastasios Kamoutas, the state education commissioner, sent all district superintendents statewide a letter about campus protests.

"Students retain constitutional rights to free expression, including the ability to engage in peaceful protest, when such expression complies with applicable law and school district policy," Kamoutas wrote. "Any student whose actions are to the contrary should be appropriately disciplined. Districts have a responsibility to ensure that any protest activity does not interrupt instructional time, school operations and campus safety. Administrators and instructional staff must not encourage, organize, promote, or facilitate student participation in protest activity during the school day."

What's next:

The walkouts are currently planned for Friday.

The controversy centers on planned walkouts Friday at Viera, Satellite and Rockledge high schools to protest U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The demonstrations are not sponsored or organized by the school district, officials said.

In a letter to parents, Susin warned that students who leave class without being signed out by a parent could face discipline, including suspension. The district said it would not tolerate disruptions to instruction and warned that more serious consequences, including expulsion, could follow if campuses are disrupted.

Susin said the situation escalated after heated online debate over the walkouts. He said other board members have also received threatening messages, though he is the only one currently using sheriff’s office patrols for security.