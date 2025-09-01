Melbourne police officers still guarding home where toddler was shot, killed; still no arrests

The Brief Melbourne police are still guarding the home where a 2-year-old was shot and killed on Friday night. Days later, police still haven’t released any information on a suspect or motive after the triple shooting that killed a child and critically injured two adults. A family friend and neighbor are still trying to process the tragedy.



Police are searching for a gunman after a shooting at a Melbourne home left a 2-year-old girl dead and two adults critically injured.

What we know:

A memorial is starting to grow outside the family home with candles and balloons tied to the fence. The family held a balloon release on Sunday night, two days after the shooting.

According to the Melbourne Police Department (MPD), officers responded to reports of a shooting at 10:51 p.m. Friday at a residence on the 900 block of Poplar Lane.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found three gunshot victims inside the home: two adults and a toddler. Officials say the adults were taken to the hospital in critical condition. However, the child died at the scene of the shooting.

The child and the two adults are related, according to police.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear if police have any suspects or leads in the case. Neighbors FOX 35 spoke with say they didn’t hear anything the night of the shooting. There’s been no update so far from investigators on how the adult victims are doing days later.

What they're saying:

The community is heartbroken and horrified at the shooting and death of a young, innocent child. People want justice to be served and the killer caught.

"Oh my God. That is just – it’s breathtaking. It’s literally breathtaking because she never even had a chance at life," said Jennifer, who’s visiting family in the neighborhood where the shooting happened.

"She absolutely cherished the baby so when one mother hurts, everybody hurts. I just want to give my sincerest condolences to them," said Christine Desireè, who’s known the family for decades.

What's next:

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the MPD at (321) 608-6450 or to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

