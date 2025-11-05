Child airlifted after electric dirt bike, van collide in Melbourne, police say

The Brief A child was seriously injured in a Melbourne crash involving an electric dirt bike and van. The child was airlifted to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for treatment. Police say alcohol and drugs were not a factor and an investigation is ongoing.



A child was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in a crash involving an electric dirt bike and a van in Melbourne, police said.

The collision happened around 4:17 p.m. near the intersection of Wickham Road and Lake Washington Road, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

What we know:

Investigators said the electric dirt bike was traveling west on Lake Washington Road when a 2001 Chrysler van pulled out of a nearby parking lot, attempting to turn east. The dirt bike struck the driver’s side of the van.

The child riding the dirt bike suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children for treatment. A landing zone was set up at a nearby golf course to assist in the medical evacuation.

What we don't know:

The child's injuries were not detailed by police.'

What they're saying:

Police said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash. All parties involved have been identified and accounted for.

What you can do:

The Melbourne Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit is investigating the crash as a serious bodily injury incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Costello at (321) 616-6027, or to provide an anonymous tip through Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).