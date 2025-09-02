$5K reward offered in shooting death of Melbourne toddler

The Brief A 2-year-old girl was fatally shot, and two adults wounded, inside a Melbourne home Friday night. Police have not identified a suspect or motive but say the case remains a top priority. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.



What we know:

Police said 2-year-old Bles’Syn Lightner was fatally shot Friday night while being babysat at a home on Poplar Lane in Melbourne.

Two adults inside the house—a 54-year-old man related to the child and a 48-year-old woman—were also struck by gunfire and remained hospitalized as of Tuesday. The original 911 call came from someone inside the residence. Investigators spent several days combing the home before clearing the crime scene on Tuesday.

What we don't know:

Detectives have not identified a suspect or established whether the shooter was inside the home or entered from outside. A motive remains unclear, and authorities have not said if the incident was targeted or accidental. Police have also not confirmed whether the surviving victims have been able to provide detailed accounts of what happened.

The backstory:

The shooting happened while the child was in the care of relatives. In the days since, a makeshift memorial of stuffed animals and flowers has grown in the yard of the home where the toddler was killed.

Police say they are working "around the clock," but as of Tuesday, they still have few leads.

What they're saying:

Investigators acknowledged the difficulty of the case.

"This is a horrible situation," said Commander Shawn Eising, of the Melbourne Police Department. "Whether it was one of the people in the home or somebody that came into the home. Those are all things we are actively looking at, and we have not ruled out anything at this time."

Police said the original 911 call was made by someone from inside the home.

"We’re not able to identify a motive, and that’s the key question everybody asks but quiet often the most difficult," Commander Eising added.

Neighbors expressed disbelief that such violence could happen on their street.

"I’ve never known of this type of stuff to happen," one resident told FOX 35 News.

A family friend remembered the toddler as "one of the most beautiful babies I’ve ever seen."

What's next:

Police said they are working around the clock on the case but have few leads. A $5,000 reward is being offered through Crimeline for information that helps solve the killing. Call 800-423-TIPS (8477) with any information that could help lead to an arrest.

