Florida man arrested for allegedly threatening to plant bombs on causeways, shoot drivers

The Brief Floyd Simm Bradley Jr., 46, is facing multiple charges after he was arrested last week in Melbourne, Florida. Bradley allegedly threatened to plant bombs on causeways and to shoot at vehicles as they drove over the causeways. Bradley told officials he was plotting to target a highly populated area with multiple bars and restaurants.



A Florida man was arrested last week after he allegedly threatened to plant bombs on causeways and to shoot at vehicles as they drove over the causeways.

What we know:

On the evening of Thursday, Sept. 11, an officer with the Melbourne Police Department (MPD), responded to a bomb threat call in the area of Guava Avenue and W. Eau Gallie Boulevard.

Melbourne dispatch told the officer they were actively speaking with a man who said he makes bombs and places them on causeways. The caller allegedly said he was plotting to target the area directly west of the causeway, which is highly populated at night due to the multiple bars and restaurants.

Dispatchers said they were able to identify the caller's voice as belonging to 46-year-old Floyd Simm Bradley Jr. due to the 45 calls he had allegedly made in the last six months, as well as the caller responding when called "Floyd" or "Bradley."

Bradley allegedly told dispatchers that he makes and controls bombs, as well as explained how he collects the ingredients from local areas to make a bomb. Additionally, dispatchers said he told them he worked for gangs, cartels and mobs by killing people for a living.

Floyd Simm Bradley Jr. (Credit: Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

According to an official arrest affidavit, Bradley said, "I generally blow up causeways. I blow up causeways in Orlando, Cassleberry and Tampa. I blow them up. I shoot people that drive over causeways."

When officials arrived at the scene, they said an open alcoholic beverage was next to Bradley, and he smelled strongly of alcohol. When they attempted to escort him to the patrol vehicle, they said he resisted officers and was combative, saying, "I will kill all of you."

Bradley is facing a multitude of charges related to false reporting concerning planting a bomb, resisting officers, breach of peace and assaulting a law enforcement officer.