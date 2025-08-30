Toddler killed, 2 adults hospitalized following Melbourne shooting, officials say
MELBOURNE, Fla. - Melbourne Police are investigating a late-night shooting at a home that left a 2-year-old dead and two adults critically injured.
According to the Melbourne Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting at 10:51 p.m. Friday at a residence on the 900 block of Poplar Lane.
Officials say that when officers arrived, they found three victims inside the home: two adults and a toddler.
Reports suggest that the adults were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they remain in critical condition. The 2-year-old child, who police confirmed was related to the adults, died at the scene.
Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing. Further details, including information about a suspect, have not yet been released.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Melbourne Police Department at (321) 608-6450 or call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.
The Source: This information came from a press release shared by the Melbourne Police Department on August 30, 2025.