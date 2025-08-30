Toddler killed, 2 adults hospitalized following Melbourne shooting, officials say

article

The Brief Melbourne Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting at 10:51 p.m. Friday at a residence on the 900 block of Poplar Lane. When officers arrived, they found three victims inside the home: two adults and a toddler. The adults remain in critical condition; the toddler died at the scene. The investigation remains active and ongoing. Further details, including information about a suspect, have not yet been released.



Melbourne Police are investigating a late-night shooting at a home that left a 2-year-old dead and two adults critically injured.

According to the Melbourne Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting at 10:51 p.m. Friday at a residence on the 900 block of Poplar Lane.

Officials say that when officers arrived, they found three victims inside the home: two adults and a toddler.

Reports suggest that the adults were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they remain in critical condition. The 2-year-old child, who police confirmed was related to the adults, died at the scene.

Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing. Further details, including information about a suspect, have not yet been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Melbourne Police Department at (321) 608-6450 or call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.