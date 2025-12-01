1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Melbourne apartment complex, police say

The Brief One man died, and another one was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Melbourne, police said. The shooting happened early Monday at the Summerset Apartments. Police said the shooting is still an active investigation but that there's no "ongoing threat to public safety."



A man is dead, and another one is injured after a shooting at a Melbourne apartment complex early Monday, according to police.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. at the Summerset Apartments near Lake Washington Road.

Officers were responded to a report of a "suspicious incident" at the apartment complex, when they heard gunshots nearby.

Officers then found two men in front of one of the apartments. One of the men was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. The other man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

"At this time, the incident appears to be isolated," the police department said in a statement. "All individuals involved are accounted for, and there is no ongoing threat to public safety."

What we don't know:

The shooting is still an active investigation, police said.

It's unclear what led to the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Melbourne Police Department at 321-608-6731 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.