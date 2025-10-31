How Brevard County shelters, restaurants are helping amid government shutdown, SNAP benefits delay

The Brief Matthew’s Hope homeless outreach is bracing for big impacts if SNAP funding shuts down on Saturday. Straight Outta Philly restaurants in Melbourne and Palm Bay are giving families on SNAP free food for kids during the shutdown. The government has been shut down since Oct. 1. Friday marked 30 days.



As the government shutdown continues, the USDA Food and Nutrition Service confirmed that November SNAP benefits would not be distributed on time.

That concern has put pressure on local food pantries, restaurants, and businesses to help those in need.

On Friday, two judges ordered President Donald Trump's administration to fund the SNAP program, either partially or fully. The government has been shut down since Oct. 1.

Matthew's Hope: More calls, more empty shelves

The nonprofit, homeless outreach center in Cocoa is fielding a lot more calls with people concerned about the shutdown and whether or not they’ll receive their SNAP benefits.

Organizers said they've assigned more people to help answer phones. They're also expecting more people who need help.

"Depending on what happens in the next couple of days, it could be a lot worse," said Scott Billue, who founded the homeless ministry.

In the food pantry, they're working hard to make sure they have enough food to handle the increase in demand.

Their Cocoa campus helped 160 people in one day, officials said. Across all of their locations, they're seeing about 1,000 people each week.

They need help. They're accepting donations of non-perishable foods that do not need to be heated or cooked.

What Straight Outta Philly is doing

The family-run restaurant in Melbourne and Palm Bay is stepping in to make sure kids don’t go hungry.

At the Wickham Road and Babcock Street locations, kids under 12 can get a free pizza if their parents have SNAP ID. Families don’t have to buy anything to get the special offer.

The owners said they’ll do this until SNAP funds are restored because they do not want to see kids in the community go hungry.

"We need to help the community. It’s extremely important. These people and families, they have children. I don’t want to see these kids go hungry. I don’t even want to see the parents go hungry. I wish we could afford to feed everybody," said Bonnie Grillakis.