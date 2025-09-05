Judge revokes bond for Florida man accused in football player’s killing

The Brief A Melbourne man will remain jailed on second-degree murder charges in the fatal shooting of Nate Jennings. Prosecutors say Jennings posed no immediate threat and was unarmed when Dieujuste fired. Dieujuste claims self-defense; no trial date has been set.



A Florida man accused of fatally shooting a local football player will remain behind bars while awaiting trial, a judge has ruled.

What we know:

A Brevard County judge on Friday ordered Stephan Dieujuste, a Melbourne man accused of fatally shooting Nate Jennings, to remain in jail while awaiting trial.

Dieujuste had been released on bond after initially being charged with manslaughter, but prosecutors successfully argued that he poses "a clear and present danger" after his charge was upgraded to second-degree murder.

Video evidence presented in court shows Jennings approaching Dieujuste unarmed and walking past him before Dieujuste fired a semi-automatic handgun with a laser sight. Prosecutors said Dieujuste continued shooting as Jennings ran away, putting bystanders at risk.

What we don't know:

No trial date has been set, and the outcome of Dieujuste’s self-defense claim remains uncertain. It is also unclear how jurors will weigh the video evidence against Dieujuste’s testimony and his claim of fear.

The backstory:

Jennings, a local football player, was home on summer break when he was shot and killed. Dieujuste, a smaller basketball player, claims he acted in self-defense after being threatened by Jennings throughout the evening. The case has drawn attention in the community for its questions of self-defense, public safety, and the use of firearms.

What they're saying:

While showing video of the altercation between Dieujuste and Jennings in court, Assistant State Attorney Trevor Persenaire argued, "Mr. Jennings would not be capable of reaching out or hitting Mr. Dieujuste at this point." He added that Jennings never made physical contact.

Jennings’ mother, Autumn Minnick, urged the judge to revoke bond, "My son is not here to defend himself and give his side of the story."

Dieujuste’s attorney, Scott Robinson, emphasized the size difference and alleged threats. "This is not friendly behavior," he said, insisting his client feared for his life.

What's next:

Dieujuste waived his right to a speedy trial in July. A trial date has not yet been set.

