Trader Joe's opens in Melbourne: Grand opening, hours, address

Trader Joe's is opening another grocery store in the Orlando area.

In November, Trader Joe's opened in Daytona Beach, it's fourth in Central Florida and 26th store in the state. On Dec. 3, Trader Joe's will open its newest Florida store along the Space Coast in Melbourne.

When is the grand opening?

Dec. 3, 2025. The store opens at 9 a.m.

Where is the store located?

The Melbourne Trader Joe's will be located at 2221 Town Center Avenue, Melbourne, Florida 32940.

Trader Joe's hours

Monday: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Tuesday: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Will it serve alcohol?

Yup. It will have beer and wine for sale, according to the store website.

Florida locations

There are 26 Trader Joe's stores in Florida. Click here for location details.