Florida mosquito season raises public health concerns over rise in illnesses

The Brief Officials warn of increased risk of dengue and EEE as mosquito season begins. The public are urged to eliminate standing water and stay informed via health resources. Travel and the climate could fuel unpredictable outbreaks across the state.



As Florida heads into the warmer months, mosquito control officials are warning of an active season ahead, with the risk of mosquito-borne illnesses such as Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) and dengue on the rise.

What we know:

As Florida heads into the summer months, mosquito control officials are warning of a potentially dangerous season ahead, marked by rising cases of mosquito-borne illnesses like dengue and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).

Polk County’s Mosquito Control Director Jackson Mosley reports a record 85 locally acquired dengue cases in Florida last year — the highest ever recorded. While EEE is rarer, it carries a high mortality rate and presents flu-like symptoms that can linger.

What we don't know:

Officials are unable to predict the full scope of this year’s mosquito activity. Factors like unpredictable weather and international travel patterns complicate forecasting efforts. It remains uncertain whether preventive measures will be enough to suppress future outbreaks.

The backstory:

Dengue was once mostly associated with international travel, but recent trends show a concerning rise in local transmission within Florida. As more residents and visitors carry the virus unknowingly, infected mosquitoes can continue the cycle of transmission at home.

EEE, while less common, has long been present in the region due to Florida’s warm, humid climate and abundant bird and mosquito populations.

Big picture view:

Florida’s unique climate makes it a hotspot for mosquito activity nearly year-round. With small containers of standing water offering ideal breeding grounds, health officials say local participation is essential in managing the threat. Education, community outreach, and weekly yard inspections are emphasized as key prevention tools.

What they're saying:

As the weather heats up, a lot of us are looking to spend more and more time outdoors. Florida mosquito control officials are warning of a very busy season with mosquito-borne illnesses on the rise once again. Joining us now is Polk County's Director of Mosquito Control, Mr. Jackson Mosley.

What is Eastern Equine Encephalitis?

"EEE is Eastern Equine Encephalitis. So that's a virus that is transmitted by mosquitoes to people. It's actually a bird mosquito cycle. So birds and mosquitoes keep their cycle going between themselves. And, every now and then, you have a mosquito that would bite a bird and then bite a person. And that's the risk that comes when, you know, of contracting a triple E. Triple E is actually one of those diseases that has a really high mortality rate," Mosley explained.

What are the symptoms of Eastern Equine Encephalitis?

"Symptoms can be very fluish-like symptoms that go, that are extended, you know, for a little longer than normal. So it's, you know the headaches, the muscle aches," Mosley added.

How does one help prevent mosquito-bourne illnesses?

"We should start by not having excessive water containers around our homes. They make very good use of buckets, flower pots that have a flower dish that holds water, tires of all things. Believe it or not, we do find those," said Mosley. "Rain barrels, anything that could hold water is a risk for Aedes aegypti as well as some other mosquito species. So we have to learn to toss those things, tip them, and inspect our yard once a week."

What kind of season can we expect?

"Some years we've seen it rise, and then it drops, so it's really difficult to predict. Weather can play a big role, but also we have travel cases. We have people who travel to vacation in places where dengue is endemic or naturally occurring. So they come back home and if they're not aware that they are ill with dengue because most of the people are asymptomatic. So sometimes they don't even know they have it. And then they can start a potential problem that way."

How can people learn more about mosquito safety?

"There's some great resources out there. Certainly, the Florida Department of Health has a great website that will guide you through all of the best ways, best practices for dealing with mosquitoes, being safe. Also the CDC provides an excellent resource as well."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: