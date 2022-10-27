Steve Noviello's 2022 Holiday Gift Guide

Steve Noviello's 2022 Holiday Gift Guide

FOX 4 Consumer reporter Steve Noviello gets more than 1,000 product pitches each year. He shares the greatest gifts of the season in this 2022 Holiday Gift Guide.

Great gifts under $15

Great gifts under $15

Inflation has hit everyone hard. But these finds under $15 won’t break the bank!

Top 10 toys for 2022

Top 10 toys for 2022

Want a fast track to our favorites? These are our top 10 toys for 2022!

Small business holiday gift ideas

Small business holiday gift ideas

We had such a strong response to our small business section last year that we’ve doubled the capacity for this year. Enjoy these thoughtfully made gifts as we shine some light on the little guys.