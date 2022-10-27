Small business holiday gift ideas

We had such a strong response to our small business section last year that we’ve doubled the capacity for this year. Enjoy these thoughtfully made gifts as we shine some light on the little guys.

Leatherology Kress Mini

www.leatherology.com

Timeless. Beautiful. Elevated. Leatherology combines great quality and a great price to create gorgeous leather bags and accessories for men and women. Haven’t noticed this small business’ logo around town? That’s because that space other companies use to advertise their product is reserved for you! Use it to add personalization in deboss, hand paint, or quilted trapunto.

Hari Mari

www.harimari.com

In a futile search for something durable, unique, and free of painful break-in periods, the folks at Hari Mari did what anyone with an unhealthy obsession with flip-flops would do. They designed and built their very own. This small business has successfully married color and comfort with premium construction and materials to establish the new standard in footwear and apparel. Hari Mari is a proud partner in the fight against pediatric cancer, donating 1% of sales to help pay for medical and treatment costs for children and families in need.

Foldies

www.foldies.com

Your favorite frames – folded! Foldies are the foldable sunglasses that marry form and function. They are mall enough when folded to easily fit into your pocket yet styled to look like traditional sunglasses when worn. Polarized, UV protection, soft ear grips – there is no detail that’s overlooked. Choose from all kinds of styles and finishes from matte to gloss.

ChappyWrap

chappywrap.com

Make room at the top of your "cozy essentials" list. With a range of colors to suit all seasons, a blanket from ChappyWrap is a must-have — incredibly warm yet lightweight. It’s the perfect blanket to bring along for apple picking, beach sunsets, bonfire gatherings and more. Machine washable and resistant to pilling and shrinking, you can adventure with ease. These heirloom-quality blankets are truly made to last a lifetime.

Soap Hope

store.soaphope.com

Be the reason the ripple effect gets started. When you choose to purchase Soap Hope products you’ll see, in your cart, how many hours of hope your purchase is going to create for people with disabilities. 100% of the profits from your purchase are utilized to support organizations providing education, vocational training, and job placement to the disabled. The best part? Their soap and cleaning products are affordable and all-natural.

Lovevolve Blankets

lovevolve.com/collections/baby-swaddle-blankets

The Lovevolve Love Swaddles Mission is to wrap every baby in a LOVE swaddle blanket from the moment of birth and to provide new parents and families with critical relationship resources through their partnership with the One Love Foundation. These swaddles work great for privacy while breastfeeding, as a stroller blanket, or for tummy time!

The Painted Turtle Peg Dolls

the-painted-turtle.com

From Harry Potter to Disney Princesses (and villains too) we fell in love with these handcrafted peg dolls. Whether you’re into holiday or horror, sports or Star Trek, the quality of the work is clear. The artist can even create custom pieces based on your inspiration photos.

My Buddy Towel

www.mybuddytowel.com

This onesie is the most fun your kids will have drying off! Part towel part zip-up wearable, it comes in three colors and a variety of sizes. Why is it so perfect for kids? Because it was invented by a mom of six who turned her idea into an award-winning invention in less than a year. That’s one mom-powered product!

Sprout World Plantable Pencils

sproutworld.com

Yes, you read that right. Sprout’s pencils can be planted after you’ve used them, and they grow into herbs, flowers, vegetables, and even spruce trees. Planting a pencil is not just about celebrating the glory of plants and making the unusual possible, it’s also a step on the path to zero waste living and considering the full life cycle of anything you use. This innovative idea is making a big impact, with over 40 million pencils sold across 80 countries.

Wallaroo Packable Hats

wallaroohats.com

You may have a hat, but you don’t have this one! Wallaroo hats are packable which makes them perfect for travel. Each one will pop back into its intended shape so it can offer you UPF protection of at least 30+ protecting you from 96-97.5% of the sun’s harmful rays.

Lizzie Lu Luxury Treats

www.lizzieluluxury-treats.com

They’re almost too beautiful to eat! Lizzie Lu Luxury Treats candy bark comes in a rainbow of flavors from butter almond and sunburst lemon to s’mores and strawberry cheesecake. Set some out this holiday season or select from their candy apples and cakes instead.

Dream Built Boards

www.dreambuiltboards.com

That family recipe is now forever. Dream Built Boards will laser engrave handwritten recipes onto cutting boards and even include a picture of the author. Now grandma’s cookies (or in my case calzones) will be preserved for future generations. Don’t worry if the original copy is old and worn, the artisan behind the magic will make it look good enough to eat.

Finger Spills

www.fingerspills.com

Forget the mess of spills and drips. This ultra-lux soft tray organizes and holds your polish plus provides a surface on which to work. Base coat, top coat, and more – it holds six polishes and each one is packaged with nail art goodies, a cute emery board, toe separators, and nail decals. Makes the perfect gift for the polished lady on your list!

Fire Dept. Coffee

www.firedeptcoffee.com

Fire Dept. Coffee is a veteran-owned business certified by the National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA) dedicated to providing great-tasting coffee to people everywhere. Their coffee is freshly roasted in Rockford, Illinois by a dedicated team of firefighters, first responders, and coffee experts. Along with providing a growing selection of incredible drinks, Fire Dept. Coffee also supports fellow first responders in need through the Fire Dept. Coffee Foundation by giving back to those who have been injured on the job, mentally or physically, or who are facing other serious health challenges.

Poke A Dot Organizer

pokeadotorganizer.com

If necessity is the mother of invention, Jane Lee’s travel schedule is responsible for the Poke A Dot organizer. Custom configure yours to store makeup, lotions, and more. No digging – it’s all laid out for you. Plus, the Poke A Dot doubles as a washable surface too! The locking lid makes it perfect for travel.

Hoppy’s BBQ

hoppysbbq.com

These sauces and rubs are all-natural, made from scratch, and with a lot of love. The sauces are tomato based (vs. ketchup based) with no high fructose corn syrup added, creating a thin delicious, sweet, and smoky signature sauce that has a slight bit of heat. The rubs and seasonings are all natural letting you enjoy the same great taste born in the backyard of owners Paul and Melissa Hopkins.

