Holiday gift ideas for men

Got a guy who’s hard to shop for? From suits to sports, consider that problem solved.

Kizik Shoes

kizik.com

The secret is the spring-back heel that lets anyone wear Kizik shoes the way they want. Quick slip on and off with hands-free functionality. You won’t even need to tie them! Pair his with some for the whole family. The best part, their form is as fashionable as their function. Choose from dozens of styles. You’ll wonder why nobody revolutionized shoes before!

Maverick Personalized Vegan Leather Travel Set

themanregistry.com/gift/maverick-personalized-mens-leather-travel-gift-set-duffle-dopp/

Master the distinguished travel look with this Vegan Leather Travel Gift Set. Each set includes a weekender duffle bag and matching dopp kit. Antique gold zippers elevate the style. Available in both brown and black with free personalization.

Beer Thirty 30 Can Backpack

themanregistry.com/gift/personalized-beer-thirty-30-can-backpack-cooler/

This unique 30-can backpack cooler features a built-in bottle opener and is the easiest way to transport cold beers to your next beach party, tailgate, camping trip, or party. The cooler is constructed of heavy-duty polyester, fully insulated, and available in blue, black, and green. Holds a large variety of drinks and snacks with a massive capacity (up to 30 cans, 18 longneck bottles, or 4 bottles of wine to be exact)!

BowFlex SlectTech 552 Dumbbells and Stand

www.bowflex.com/selecttech/552/100131.html

Save space by replacing 15 sets of weights. Each dumbbell adjusts from 5-52.5 lbs. with storage trays included or add the optional stand for even easier access. Includes a 1-Year JRNY membership so you can access on-demand workouts using your SelectTech dumbbells.

Klymit Homestead Cabin Comforter

klymit.com/products/homestead-cabin-comforter-blanket

The Homestead Cabin Fleece Comforter is the ultimate in luxury comfort. Wrap yourself up in this plush, soft high loft fleece lined blanket with a durable, canvas exterior. Thick, synthetic high loft insulation will keep you warm while you cozy up next to the fire. Perfect for draping over the chair at the cabin or throwing in your RV for your next big adventure

WORX Hydroshot

www.worx.com/en_CA/40v-2x20-hydroshot-portable-power-cleaner-wg644.html

We loved how easy it was to maneuver this pressure washer. It is battery-powered and attaches to your hose (or draws water from a bucket – even a lake!) Lightweight and portable, the Hydroshot delivers 450psi while minimizing water usage at only .90gpm. The variable pressure nozzle lets you switch between intensities.

DEWALT Power Planter

powerplanter.com/drills-and-augers/drills/ultimate-gardener-starter-pack/

Cut his "honey do" time in half with this set of two Power Planter garden augers and a DEWALT DCD996P2 20V MAX* XR® Brushless Cordless 3-Speed 1/2 in. Hammer Drill/Driver Kit (5.0 Ah). The 3 in. x 7 in. and 2 in. x 7 in. Power Planter garden auger drill bits are perfect for digging, mulching, mixing, aerating, and more. Transform your garden with ease. Save over $100 with this bundle.

KASHIYAMA Suits

kashiyama1927.com

Think he can’t afford a custom suit? Think again! Each KASHIYMA garment is crafted with 90 years of fashion heritage with custom suits from just $300! From pocket types, trims, cuffs, fit, button materials, and all kinds of extras, you will choose from dozens of options and details to hand-select and your one-of-a-kind made-to-measure garment will be delivered in as few as 10 days.

Tactical Baby Gear MOD System Bag

tacticalbabygear.com/collections/diaper-bags

We first fell in love with this dedicated-to-dads line a few years back and now they have upped their game with a new convertible and customizable option. The MOD System offers limitless capability. When you're done with diapers and ready to transform your bag for other needs, just pull off the front panel and swap it out for any of the six other panels. Some of these panels include MOLLE webbing to expand your setup even further.

Powerhandz

powerhandz.com/basketball/

Up his game and help him work on his handles. It doesn’t matter what stage of development his game is in, consistent use of POWERHANDZ anti-grip basketball gloves can help propel anyone to the next level of personal success on the court. Gloves are weighted on the top side and feature anti-friction material on the palm side making it more difficult to dribble while training.

