Educational toys your kids will love

Storytellers Word a Day

amzn.to/3CVgZNO

Engage young learners each day when you flip the page and discover a new, hilariously illustrated word that will take your child's storytelling to the next level. Storyteller's Word a Day is packed with discerning data and insight on how to get the most out of every word. Set it on the breakfast table, talk about it together, tell stories, and create a daily word-learning habit that will take kids' storytelling to another planet.

Tattoo Frenchie Ceramic Bank

brightstripes.co/products/tattoo-a-frenchie

Teach kids about saving money in a fun and creative way. Watch them take ownership of their savings as they take ownership of the design of this adorable Frenchie bank. Comes with tattoos and a gold ceramic marker. It’s available in a Kitty design too.

Emotion Science Circuits

amzn.to/3CCN0ca

This electric dough kit helps kids discover how human emotions are created in the most creative way possible! See your emotion robot come to life as you light them up with LED lights, make noises with buzzers, and more.

My Gears Transport Set

amzn.to/3yD7RdW

This 118-piece set features instructions for eight dynamic vehicle and machine models. Follow the activity guide or experiment with your own engineering creations! Kids will learn how actions and design affect outcomes.

Switcheroo Coding Crew

amzn.to/3RT0Hcx

Preschoolers will save the day the coding way when they explore early STEM fun. Just draw a coding rescue challenge card, transform your coding robot into one of three vehicles (police car, fire truck, or construction vehicle), and code to save the day! Along the way, they’ll learn new skills, from 100% screen-free STEM and coding to critical thinking, logic, and more!

Ultra Bionic Blaster

amzn.to/3CURgF1

Learn about pneumatics — technologies that use pressurized air to perform work — and many cool mechanisms as you assemble this air-powered blaster from over 100 pieces. After you’ve built and tested your blaster, slide it on and strap it to your wrist. The first pull of the trigger causes the scissor arm to lift up the barrels and launch the first foam safe dart. The blaster is entirely powered by your hand and the amazing pneumatic system — no batteries or motors required!

Dissect It+ Frog Lab

amzn.to/3MrYkMy

Made out of gelatin-like material that is absolutely safe for children, the Dissect-It Frog gives the realistic experience of a frog dissection without the use of a real frog! Comes with instructions, a dissection table, and plastic tools needed for dissecting the frog. In addition, you will receive 2 refill gel kits for more dissecting fun and better understanding each and every time you play and study!

VR Dinosaur Kit

amzn.to/3g4U1e6

Discover dinosaurs like never before, with more than 80 pages of interactive content that is sure to please dinosaur enthusiasts of all levels! This interactive virtual museum lets you discover dozens of dinosaurs, from animated explainer videos to roller coaster rides, along with an epic T-Rex chase in virtual reality! Dig out rock and tools to uncover a 10" T-Rex fossil, and a pair of VR goggles included!

Connetix Rainbow Ball Run

connetixtiles.com/product/92-piece-ball-run-pack-us/

This 92-piece pack features unique exclusively designed clear fluted tubes, 6 rainbow wooden balls, x2 special effect stair soundscape tubes, x2 S-bend tubes AND a split tube plus connector tiles. As an open-ended quality toy, Connetix will grow WITH your child as they learn, and their play becomes more complex.

Bill Nye VR Science Kit

amzn.to/3yCNCND

From chemistry to physics, this unique educational toy delivers core scientific values that foster a fundamental and healthy understanding of basic scientific concepts. Enter augmented reality as pictures turn to video right on the page! Includes a pair of hands-free goggles to create an immersive learning experience.

