Great gifts under $15

Inflation has hit everyone hard. But these finds under $15 won’t break the bank!

Disney Cutie Cuffs

amzn.to/3eJecOs

Disney Cutie Cuffs are adorable soft plush and cute bracelets all in one huggable friend! Snap these cuties on your wrist, and you can take friendship on the go! With blind capsules, half the fun is in the hunt of finding your favorite character. $7.99

Smencils

amzn.to/3MF0poq

Holiday Smencils are the best-smelling stocking stuffers with scents guaranteed to last for two years. A great alternative to candy, the scents include Mint Cocoa, Candy Cane, Sugar Plum, Gingerbread, and Snowberry. $7.64 (on sale at the time of print)

Crazy Aarons Thinking Putty

crazyaarons.com

Thinking Putty is a high-quality, silicone-based putty that is safe, non-toxic, and will never dry out. In addition to being a fun toy for kids, Thinking Putty is perfect for people of all ages combating stress and anxiety, as it provides a fun, tactile sensory experience that can help to ease anxiety, and even change our mood. Plus, all Thinking Putty is Made in the USA. Starts at $4

Nanoblock Pokémon Psyduck

www.walmart.com/ip/Pokemon-Psyduck-130-pcs-Building-Set-by-Nanoblock-NBPM024/243076952

Recreate micro-sized versions of all your favorite Pokémon characters! Nanoblock is the original micro-sized building block. The smallest part is a mere 4x4x5 mm! Completed Nanoblock Mini-Collection models are small enough to fit in the palm of your hand. Each Nanoblock set comes with spare blocks, a display baseplate, and detailed step-by-step building instructions. $14

Mac N’ Squeeze NeeDoh

amzn.to/3Tf6BGg

NeeDoh's Mac N' Squeeze transforms cozy comfort food into soul-soothing, stretchy goodness. Pop the top and serve the squeeze! These hollow, super-sized noodles give that NeeDoh squish satisfaction; in an instant! It’s the parent-approved way to have fun with your food! $9

BendEms

amzn.to/3VAKGuI

BendEms are bendable, poseable action figures. We were riveted by Ren – a must-have for all Ren & Stimpy fans! The durable design allows for years of changing poses. Collect and display them all! $8

Fashion Fidgets

amzn.to/3eHPFcu

Fashion Fidgets are dolls styled and accessorized in totally cute ‘fits that double as fidget toys! Each Fashion Fidgets doll has at least three fidget features. The rare dolls have over four! Unbox to reveal one of 18 surprise Fashion Fidgets dolls! Will your fidget doll’s outfit pop, twist, pull, or spin?! Can you collect them all? Each doll comes with a keychain to attach to your backpack, so they go wherever you go. $10

Miriam Websters Activity Mysteries

amzn.to/3ENdGJT

Kid detectives Merriam and Webster can solve any mystery with a bit of help! Unscramble word puzzles, navigate letter mazes, and crack the codes to help solve this fun and surprising mystery tale written in rollicking verse. It’s packed with puzzles, mazes, riddles, and codes designed to challenge young minds, build vocabulary, and keep kids entertained for hours! It also includes a full page of four-color stickers. $10

Wild Republic Ecokins Mini

amzn.to/3MHioL4

EcoKins 8" sustainable toys are made entirely of recycled materials. The fabric, fiber fill, thread and hang tag with cord are all made from 100% post-consumer material. The shipping bag is made of biodegradable material. They are a great way to educate kids about conservation, preservation of animals, and the environment with their favorite animal to cuddle with. Bead-free, embroidered eyes and nose make EcoKins stuffed animals the perfect toddler toys and baby gifts too! $14

Land Of Dough

www.landofdough.com

Land of Dough is said to be the most eco-friendly dough on the planet. From natural colors, coconut oils and compostable glitters to paper packaging, the company strives to minimize its environmental impact. Its USA-based, wind-powered manufacturing process is designed to leave as small a carbon footprint as possible. From $5

