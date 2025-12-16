Delivery drones make first official drop at Orlando's City Hall

The Brief Orlando held its first official drone delivery, with a package of hot cocoa and chocolate delivered to Mayor Buddy Dyer. Drones, operated by Walmart and Wing, weigh about 11 pounds, fly up to 60 mph, and lower packages safely to the ground. The city plans to launch a full drone delivery service in early 2026 as part of its "future-ready" technology initiative.



Delivery drones have officially arrived in Orlando, marking the city’s first demonstration of aerial package delivery.

A drone delivered a small package — containing hot cocoa and chocolate — to Mayor Buddy Dyer outside City Hall on Tuesday.

City leaders called Orlando’s first official drone delivery.

The drones, operated through a partnership between Walmart and Wing, weigh just over 11 pounds and can fly at speeds of up to 60 mph.

They travel high above the ground before hovering and gently lowering packages to the ground.

Dyer said the technology fits into the city’s "future-ready" master plan, which aims to incorporate emerging technologies to improve daily life for residents. He said drone delivery could be used for small, last-minute purchases such as groceries or gifts.

City and company officials stressed that safety is the top priority, noting that the demonstration was a preview of what is planned. A full drone delivery service is expected to launch in Orlando in early 2026, pending regulatory approvals.