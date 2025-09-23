Japanese exchange student finds home on West Orange football team

The Brief Yuto Kawamura-Johnson is a star wide receiver for the West Orange football team. Johnson was born in New Orleans and raised in Japan, where he honed his football skills. The Johnson family has a long history of football players, many having played at West Orange.



Yuto Kawamura-Johnson is making himself at home in Orange County .

What we know:

Yuto Kawamura-Johnson, a junior from Japan, has joined the West Orange High School football team in Orange County. The wide receiver and quarterback arrived about three weeks before the season opener against Horizon and is living with his aunt, a school employee, while his parents remain in Japan.

He says the transition has been dramatic, from train rides and uniforms in Japan to a more relaxed school environment in Florida. But on the field, he describes football in the U.S. as far more physical and intense than back home.

The backstory:

Kawamura-Johnson made the move with the help of his aunt, who provides him with guidance both academically and personally. He said her encouragement has kept him focused on his goals.

Head coach Geno Thompson, who has led the program for 15 years, has a family connection with Kawamura-Johnson’s cousins, Johnny and Garrett, who also played for West Orange. Thompson admitted he was surprised when he first learned a player was coming from Japan but welcomed the opportunity to mentor him.

What they're saying:

Kawamura-Johnson hopes to make an impact that extends beyond touchdowns and completions. He says his goal is to inspire young athletes in Japan to pursue their dreams, even if it means taking a leap into new and challenging environments.

"Over here, it is much more physical and much more intense," Kawamura-Johnson said. "Everybody has a chip on their shoulder, everybody wants to be someone. In Japan, they want to be like Americans but they don’t have an example."

Sophomore quarterback Andrew Chung said Kawamura-Johnson has quickly earned respect.

"He’s new to the program, new to the country as a matter of fact, but it’s been great throwing him the ball, getting completions, the way he runs his routes. It’s been good so far."

Coach Thompson added a lighthearted note: "When you hear someone from Japan wants to come play American football, you’re kind of like, uh, really. I already told him, ‘You know retirement plan, how’s coaching football in Japan? You’ve got to hook me up.’"

Kawamura-Johnson said he’s grateful for the support. "I wanted to play football at a high level and I came here to prove a point and to inspire kids back in Japan. If you want to chase your dreams, go chase it."

