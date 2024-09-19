Windermere High to debut new on-campus football stadium for Homecoming Game

Homecoming will be extra special this year for Windermere High School students as they celebrate the opening of a brand-new, on-campus football stadium.

SkyFOX captured aerial footage of the stadium earlier today, and district officials confirmed that final inspections are taking place this week. The Wolverines are expected to play their first game on their own turf next Friday.

In anticipation of the big event, the school’s principal sent a message to parents and students to build excitement. Parents have been advocating for the new stadium for the past two years, citing concerns about the previous facility, which was located about a mile off-campus.

"I know we are eager to open this new era of Windermere Athletics. I’m confident if we wait a little longer we will be able to have full access to the facility, which is very exciting!" said Windermere High Principal Andrew Leftakis in a phone call to parents.

Now, with the new stadium complete, the Windermere community is eager to support their team closer to home.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: