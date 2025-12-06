Lake Mary and Jones High School advance to State Championship games

article

Two Central Florida football teams are officially state-bound after semifinal wins on Friday night.

Lake Mary punched its ticket to the Class 7A state championship with a 31-26 victory over defending champion Venice. The win comes one year after the Rams fell to the Indians in the title game, giving Lake Mary a chance at redemption—this time on the biggest stage.

The Rams will face Vero Beach on December 13 in Miami. Kickoff from Pitbull Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

In Class 4A, Jones earned its second straight trip to the state championship by defeating Port Charlotte 35–23. The Tigers will get a rematch with American Heritage, the team that beat them 41–31 in last year’s title game.

The Class 4A championship game is set for Saturday at 12:30 p.m. in Miami.