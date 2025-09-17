Meet Chris Robinson, Cocoa High School's football captain, star, and academic leading man

The Brief Chris Robinson is a triple threat: a star on the football field, in the choir, and in the classroom. He's the team captain and the long snapper for Cocoa High School's football team, helping lead them to 3 state championships. And he has big dreams after high school.



Have you met Chris Robinson yet? He's a star on his high school football team and on the field, a star in the choir, and in the classroom.

Football success

Robinson is a long snapper and team captain for Cocoa High School's football team. The Tigers have won the last three state championships.

"I can’t wait to get another ring," Robinson said. "That’s the ultimate goal."

And Robinson is one of 11 guys on the field who've helped get to those championship games.

"He’s someone that everyone trusts," said Cocoa Head Football Coach Ryan Schneider. "He’s someone that everyone respects. He’s exactly what we want as a Cocoa Tiger football player and a Cocoa Tiger student."

Classroom success

Outside of football, Chris is a strong student in class. He's a member of the National Honor Society. He also was selected by Brevard County Schools to represent his high school in the All-County choir.

After high school, he hopes to pursue both football and singing at the collegiate level.

"I want to try to do football and chorus," he said. "If I had to choose…I don’t know."

Success in choir

"We’re all on a team in some way," said choir teacher, Kathleen Halsell. "He’s really inspiring. I really appreciate him showing other students how both are possible."

He also embraces his differences. He’s a black foster child, raised by white parents, who brought him in at two days old with marijuana and cocaine in his system.

"People would see my mom in school and be like ‘that’s your mom?’ and I’d be like ‘yeah I’m adopted.’ They would just be completely shocked," he said.

"The cutest little peanut," recalls his mom, Debra. "All the foster moms were fighting me over him."

His mom said she has hoped to support Chris with every interest he has. She helped start the booster club at Cocoa High School three years ago.

His biggest life lesson learned so far

While he's learned a lot in school, Chris said his biggest life lesson so far came from his family.

"I never judge a book by its cover because I don’t know where someone came from just like how people don’t know where I came from."