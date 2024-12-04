Student-athletes sign National Letters of Intent on Early Signing Day

Dreams became reality Wednesday for high school student-athletes across Central Florida, as they signed National Letters of Intent to play college football during the NCAA’s early signing period.

For many, it was the culmination of years of dedication.

"That's been a goal since I was a little kid," said Walki Ambrose, who signed with UNC-Pembroke. "Being able to grow up and play college football — now that I’m in this situation, it feels amazing."

At Jones High School, three players signed their letters, including Vernell Brown III, who made history by becoming a third-generation Gator. Brown will follow in the footsteps of his father and grandfather by joining the University of Florida football team.

"I’m just ready for a new environment, new experience," Brown said. "I’m just ready to get back to the grind and hopefully be on the field my freshman year."

MORE STORIES:

Before heading to Gainesville, Brown and his teammates still have work to do as they prepare for the Tigers’ state semifinal game this week.

Jones High head coach Elijah Williams praised his players’ achievements, attributing their success to a strong work ethic both on and off the field.

"Take care of your schoolwork, good behavior, respect everybody, and listen to us," Williams said. "We’re going to do everything we can to get you into college."

In Daytona Beach, Mainland High School celebrated three seniors signing to play at the next level. Among them was Christian Hudson, a 6-foot-2 defensive tackle who will head west to join Colorado’s football program under head coach Deion Sanders.

"It’s a great opportunity," Hudson said. "I know a lot of people want the opportunity, but you have to go out and work for it — that’s exactly what I did."

The NCAA’s early signing period runs through Friday, with many more Central Florida athletes expected to sign letters of intent in the coming days.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: