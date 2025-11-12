Windermere Prep’s Brandon Bass Jr. signs with FSU basketball

The Brief Brandon Bass Jr., son of former NBA player Brandon Bass, signed to play basketball at Florida State. The four-star recruit was among seven Windermere Prep athletes who signed college commitments. Bass Jr. said FSU’s family atmosphere and coaching staff made it feel like "home."



It was National Signing Day at Windermere Preparatory School, where seven student-athletes made their college commitments official — including standout basketball star Brandon Bass Jr.

The four-star shooting guard, son of former NBA player Brandon Bass, signed his letter of intent to play for Florida State University. Bass Jr. said he chose the Seminoles for their culture, coaching staff, and family atmosphere, calling it a place that "feels like home."

Bass Jr., who has been recognized for his talent since elementary school, credits his father and family for guiding him through his basketball journey.

Alongside Bass Jr., six other Windermere Prep athletes also signed to continue their athletic careers in college. The day marked a major milestone for the school’s athletes, families, and coaches.