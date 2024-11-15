St. Cloud Bulldogs seek answers after missing playoffs

The St. Cloud Bulldogs were left reeling after being excluded from the playoffs despite what they considered a solid regular season performance.

"We really felt like we had done enough. So talk about the art of disappointment. We are really, really disappointed," head coach Michael Short told FOX 35.

The Bulldogs finished the season with a 5-5 record and a 2-1 district mark, securing second place in their district. However, the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) playoff system, which considers factors like district standings, strength of schedule, and power rankings, left them out of contention.

Sixteen district champions in each class receive automatic playoff berths, with an additional 16 at-large teams selected based on power rankings. Short expressed frustration over the lack of transparency in the selection process. "If they just let us know how and what the most important part is, I think everybody... schedules a little bit differently," he said.

The Bulldogs’ exclusion has sparked calls for clearer guidelines on how playoff teams are determined, leaving players, coaches, and fans questioning the criteria behind the decision.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: