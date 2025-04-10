Freedom High School makes history with multiple state championship titles

The Brief Freedom High School celebrated a historic year with multiple state championship wins across several sports and activities. Athletes in diving, cheerleading, wrestling, basketball, and e-sports brought home titles, marking a major milestone for the school. Students and coaches say the wins reflect years of hard work, team spirit, and growing school pride.



‘Proud of programs and our kids and our coaches’

What we know:

Freedom High School, located in Florida and opened 23 years ago, has reached a historic milestone in athletics this year. For the first time ever, multiple teams and individual athletes brought home state championships in a single school year. Achievements spanned several sports and activities—including diving, cheerleading, wrestling, basketball, and e-sports. The school's athletic program has grown significantly since its first state championship win in 2019.

What we don't know:

Details surrounding how each team prepared for state-level competition or overcame obstacles during the season were not fully provided. It's also unclear what specific championships or divisions each team or athlete competed in. Long-term plans for the athletics program’s continued growth remain unknown.

The backstory:

Since its inception, Freedom High School had not secured a state title until 2019. That breakthrough win marked a turning point. Over the last several years, the athletic department has apparently been building momentum — elevating both student participation and competitive success. This year, that upward trend culminated in a series of first-time and repeat state championships.

The winning streak symbolizes more than just trophies — it reflects the culture shift within Freedom High School. Coaches, staff, and students appear more united and driven than ever, fostering a sense of school pride and legacy. In a state known for its competitive high school athletics, Freedom High School is emerging as a serious contender across multiple disciplines.

What they're saying:

Athletic Director Bobby Rego reflected on the school’s transformation.

"I’m exceptionally proud of programs and our kids and our coaches… it’s just a great representation of the school."

Senior basketball standout Olivia Staples, who surpassed 1,000 career points, shared her gratitude.

"Finishing out all four years at Freedom on varsity, it really meant a lot to me. My teammates and my coaches made this season memorable."

FSU diving signee Jack Staples spoke about overcoming a major injury.

"Something that’s really cool about this — diving is not a very well-known sport. But Freedom High School still supports me just as much as any other sport."

Girls’ wrestling champion Rotchiva Clermont emphasized the importance of discipline.

"It takes really hard work, listening, paying attention and believing in what your coaches tell you."

Senior cheerleader Jamie Liepshutz praised the coaching staff.

"Getting so many new coaches that care so much about the program to bring us to a competition of that level is crazy."

And e-sports senior Ryan Torres de Soto reflected on ending strong.

"It’s really nice that we were able to close out our first this fall. Especially since most of our team is seniors, it means a lot to us."

