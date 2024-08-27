Central Florida high school football player D'Joni Scatliffe earns full-ride scholarship to Syracuse

A Central Florida high school football player is headed to Division I with a full-ride scholarship, capping off just a few years of hard work.

D'Joni Scatliffe, an East River High School senior, has achieved a remarkable feat, earning a scholarship to Syracuse University after only two years of playing football.

Scatliffe, who stands out on the field as an offensive tackle, moved to Florida two years ago from the British Virgin Islands. Initially a basketball player, his transition to football was swift and successful. "The coaches, the staff, everything was just amazing," Scatliffe said about his commitment to Syracuse.

East River Head Coach Adam Chappell recalls first hearing about Scatliffe’s potential.

MORE STORIES:

"I got here, and they were like, 'Hey, there’s this guy who’s like 6'6"' I got some testing numbers from D1 sports, and he verted like 34 inches," Chappell said.

Despite the challenges of adjusting to life in the U.S., Scatliffe has not only embraced the sport but also emerged as a leader on the team. The Falcons consider themselves fortunate to have him on their roster as they kick off the season, starting 1-0 with a game at Lake Brantley this Friday.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: