Big 12 Eats returns to UCF football games with opponent-inspired dishes: See the menu

UCF football is back – and so is the return of Big 12 Eats, the fan-favorite food tradition that brings a taste of each opponent right to the Bounce House. As the Knights enter their second season in the Big 12 Conference, fans can once again indulge in a menu inspired by the visiting team at every home game this fall.

"We want to make our experience (off the field) equate to what is going to be on the field," UCF Associate Athletics Director of Brand Experience Alex Cesarano told FOX 35 News ahead of the Big 12 Eats debut. "We're just trying to give our fans and the teams coming in a taste."

UCF revved up for 2024 season opener on Thursday: 'Football is back'

The idea was sparked at the Big 12 Basketball Conference a couple of years ago, where each team had a featured menu item that reminded them most of home. Then, the Knights went to work.

"Just trying to find a little something that best represents each of these places," Cesarano said. "Like most fans, I think learning about each of these new schools coming in is important."

Each week, a menu item corresponding to the visiting opponent will be available for purchase at Knight Nation Grill (near Section 129) or inside the Stadium Club premium seating area.

UCF Athletics shared the 2024 Big 12 Eats menu with FOX 35 this week. Here's the full lineup:

New Hampshire (Aug. 29): Wild Turkey Drumsticks

Sam Houston (Sept. 7): Cowboy Caviar (mixed beans, diced tomatoes, diced onions, chopped cilantro, pickled jalapeños, served with tortilla chips)

Colorado (Sept. 28): Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese

Cincinnati (Oct. 12): Cheese Coney (Chili Cheese Hot Dog)

BYU (Oct. 26): Maple Bacon Doughnut or Maple Bacon Doughnut Burger

Arizona (Nov. 2): Desert Dog (bacon-wrapped hot dog with tomato, onion, pinto beans, jalapeños and mayonnaise) [photo coming soon]

Utah (Nov. 29): Pastrami Burger

See the 2023 Big 12 Eats menu

Story continues below photo gallery

Image 1 of 6 ▼ New Hampshire (Aug. 29): Wild Turkey Drumsticks (Photo: UCF Athletics)

More new food and drinks at FBC Mortgage Stadium in 2024

UCF Athletics recently released a list of what's new at FBC Mortgage Stadium for the 2024 season, including new food and drink items.

Here's a rundown:

Lobster Roll (Knight Nation Grill, Stadium Club)

Double Patty Burgers (Knight Nation Grill, Stadium Club)

Chicken, beef and cheese empanadas (Orlando Eats)

Citronaut Drink (Gates 5, 14)

Non-alcoholic Citronaut Drink (Gates 9, 14)

New at concession stands:

Zebra cakes

Takis

Margarita squeeze pouches (All grab-and-go locations)

Buzz Balls

Related article

New in premium seating areas:

More top shelf alcohol brands

Frozen drink options (Carl Black & Gold Cabana)

The Canaveral Azul - blue raspberry

Astro Punch - strawberry

Draft cocktails (Stadium Club, Carl Black & Gold Cabana)

Orlando Sunrise - lemon

Orlando sunset - mango

New for students:

$5 Boombox - includes hot dog, water, chips and Cosmic Brownie

Related article

UCF football 2024 schedule

Aug. 29 (Thursday): New Hampshire | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 7: Sam Houston | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 14: at TCU | 7:30 p.m. | FOX

Sept. 28: Colorado

Oct. 5: at Florida | 6-8 p.m. time window

Oct. 12: Cincinnati

Oct. 19: at Iowa State

Oct. 26: BYU

Nov. 2: Arizona

Nov. 9: at Arizona State

Nov. 23: at West Virginia

Nov. 29 (Friday): Utah

Kickoff times and TV channels will be announced at a later date.