Video: Florida officials rescue canoer who overturned and lost his paddle

The Brief A canoer overturned and lost his paddle earlier this week in the Intracoastal Waterway. Florida officials spotted the man and helped to lead him to safety. The man was uninjured and said he was searching for bioluminescence.



New video released by the Volusia Sheriff's Office (VSO) shows the moments leading up to the rescue.

Canoer overturns, loses paddle

The backstory:

Earlier this week, VSO deputies say a canoer overturned while out on the Intracoastal Waterway and then lost his paddle.

Air One officials were able to spot the man and helped to lead a beach safety Jetski to give him a lift to safety.

What we know:

In the video, the canoer can be seen abandoned in the vessel, holding onto a piece of foliage for security.

The Jetski cruises out to meet the man, before then hooking the canoe up to the back of the Jetski and pulling the man to safety.

The man was found uninjured.

What they're saying:

"I'm glad you had your phone to call," rescuers can be heard saying in the video.

"Me too," the man said. "I had it (the phone) in a Ziploc."

The man said he was out at Orange Island for his first time in search of bioluminescence, light emitted by living things through chemical reactions.

"You don't get nervous about getting lost back there at night?" the rescuer asks the man, who replies, "No."

