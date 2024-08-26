UCF revved up for 2024 season opener on Thursday: 'Football is back'

It's about that time, Orlando!

UCF is gearing up for its first game of the 2024 football season against New Hampshire at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Story continues below photo gallery

Image 1 of 5 ▼ ORLANDO, FL - SEPTEMBER 16: UCF Knights running back RJ Harvey (7) runs the ball for a touchdown and celebrates during the football game between the UCF Knights and the Villanova Wildcats on September 16, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, FL. (Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ahead of the Knights' sophomore season in the Big 12 Conference, head coach Gus Malzahn spoke with reporters on Monday to discuss the team's preparations thus far.

"Week one is finally here. An opponent, New Hampshire, we're looking forward to playing these guys here at home in front of our home crowd," Malzahn said. "We got a lot of new players. I'm real excited to watch our team play. I think this first game will tell us a lot about where we're at. But the big thing is just finally getting to play a week one opponent here at home. I'm looking forward to it."

Quarterback KJ Jefferson was also on hand Monday. The Arkansas transfer will make his official debut for the Knights on Thursday.

"I'm extremely excited. I know it's gonna be an elite atmosphere in the Bounce House, so I'm looking forward to that. And also just looking forward to just being out there and getting hit again," he said with a laugh. "Off-season, not getting hit. Spring, not getting hit. Fall camp, not getting hit. … Football is back."

Tickets for Thursday night's game are sold out, UCF Athletics announced Monday. Only resale tickets are available at this time, and the get-in price is about $13 for a single ticket on Ticketmaster.

The Knights finished the 2023 regular season – their first in the Big 12 – 6-6 overall. In the postseason, UCF faced Georgia Tech in the Gasparilla Bowl, but lost 30-17.

UCF's $88M football stadium expansion project gets final approval from state

UCF vs. New Hampshire: How to watch

When : Thursday, August 29, 2024

Time : 7 p.m. ET

Where : FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando

Channel/livestream : ESPN+

Radio : 96.9 The Game

Tickets: Sold out, resale available on : Sold out, resale available on Ticketmaster

2024 UCF football schedule

Aug. 29 (Thursday): New Hampshire | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 7: Sam Houston | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 14: at TCU | 7:30 p.m. | FOX

Sept. 28: Colorado

Oct. 5: at Florida | 6-8 p.m. time window

Oct. 12: Cincinnati

Oct. 19: at Iowa State

Oct. 26: BYU

Nov. 2: Arizona

Nov. 9: at Arizona State

Nov. 23: at West Virginia

Nov. 29 (Friday): Utah

UCF fired up for Florida Gators face-off in The Swamp: 'A whole different ball game'

Kickoff times and TV channels will be announced at a later date.